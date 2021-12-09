St. Louis catholic Archdiocese officials pray for first responders safety at annual Blue Mass

The timely service comes one day after the 20th anniversary of 9-11, likely the worst day in history for first responders.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Catholic Archdiocese officials held their annual “Blue Mass” Sunday morning, honoring first responders.

A day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, probably the worst day in history for first responders, archdiocese officials prayed for their safety.

From the pulpit, Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski said, “Let us also thank God for the goodness of our heroic public servants who do so much for our security and our city.”

After the service, a solitary musician played “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipes before the processional.

Outside Cathedral Basilica Rozanski said, “We ask God’s blessing upon first responders so they may be kept safe.”

“This service kind of gives time for all first responders to come together for a little bit of silence,” St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said.

Police Chief John Hayden adds, “I’m certainly grateful for the Archdiocese to put this on, annually. It’s a wonderful thing for people to come together and pray together.”

Two decades after the 11th day of September, first responders are still threatened by terrorism. But now there’s a new threat – communicable disease.

Firefighter-paramedic Cody Carpenter said, “We’re going through tough times with COVID, right now, and we really appreciate the support of the citizens. The prayers, every little bit helps us.

Assistant Police Chief Lawrence O’Toole and his family took time for pictures outside the cathedral. O’Toole knows first responders are not the only ones threatened by the dangers they face.

“This is a way of support for all the first responders,” said O’Toole. “It’s a great show of support for us. It means a great deal.”