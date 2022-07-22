Survivors share memories of 1973 crash of Flight 809 that killed 38 near St. Louis

They were among the six who survived that day.

Bystanders on the ground saw the plane go down. From inside the plane, passengers Stu Sikes, 30, and Tanzi Cordin, 7, watched their worlds fall apart.

On July 23, 1973, Ozark Airlines Flight 809 was a little less than three miles from Lambert Airport when it disappeared from radar.

Remembering : The horrific flight

“The front of the airplane wasn't there anymore and I was looking out this giant round hole that was the fuselage,” Sikes said.

“The next thing I remember I was facing the sky and I was still in my seat,” Cordin said. “I couldn't move one of my arms so I tried looking around and I saw debris everywhere.”

Sikes broke his back and had to rebuild his life.

Cordin’s loss was unimaginable. Her mother Doris, and sister Nikki, 12, died in the crash.

“I saw my mom she had debris all over her and I tried to get out of my seat and I didn't have to scoot far and her eyes were open and she looked at me and mouthed the words, she said 'I love you' and that's all I remember,” Cordin said.

She's carried grief and guilt with her since then.

“My sister said to me since I have the window seat, would you like the window seat and I said no, and I think about the minute of how that changed both of our lives.”