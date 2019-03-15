ST CHARLES, Mo. — The National Gridiron League has delayed its inaugural season, pushing back arena football games scheduled for play at St. Charles’ Family Arena next month.

The St. Louis Stampede and 11 other teams will not take the field as planned while league officials work out logistical issues.

In a statement released online, National Gridiron League President Joe McClendon wrote, “We felt it would be in the best interest of our teams, fans, and venues if we do not rush our kickoff and take some additional time to ensure a fantastic first experience. A great fan experience will forever be our standard moving forward.”

Staff at the Family Arena said they’re used to new events rotating in and out of their facility, but they’re flexible with the delay because franchise sports teams bring stability.

"It's great to have a sports franchise in the building because [they bring] guaranteed dates,” Family Arena’s booking and marketing manager Tom O’Keefe said. “We know we will consistently have business, hopefully, year-in and year-out."

The league has updated season information online to show the St. Louis Stampede’s first home game will be played May 4 in St. Charles.

O’Keefe said the Family Arena will update its online calendar as soon as they receive updated marketing materials.

KSDK reached out to the National Gridiron League for more information on the delay, but we had not received a comment by airtime.