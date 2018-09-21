WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WVEC) — GAH! A "rare" 2-headed copperhead snake was found in a Virginia backyard recently.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control — a wildlife removal service in Northern Virginia — shared a post Sunday of photos of the rare copperhead it received on its Facebook Page.

The 2-headed snake was found in a Woodbridge backyard.

A specialist removed the 2-headed copperhead snake from the residence Monday, the business said on its Facebook page.

Holy snakes! A Woodbridge, Virginia resident found a rare 2-headed copperhead in the backyard last weekend.

Virginia Wildlife Management and Control / Facebook

