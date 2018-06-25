NBC News' Jacob Soboroff's in-depth, extensive reporting on the reality of life along the U.S.-Mexico border was featured in a special edition of "Dateline" titled, "The Dividing Line," but not seen locally in St. Louis at its regular scheduled time.

We apologize for any inconvenience this caused you.

If you did not get a chance to see the rebroadcast of the special on TV, you now can watch online.

Click here to watch "The Dividing Line"

For the one-hour broadcast, Soboroff travels 2,000 miles for a personal and up-close look at the border and speaks with families seeking asylum - meeting them on the road, at the moment they cross into the States, and in a shelter in Mexico preparing to cross the border. The special provides the most up-to-date news on the controversial policy of separating migrant families and fact checks claims made on both sides of the aisle.

"The Dividing Line" includes interviews with Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who recently met with President Trump, and with Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, whom Soboroff sat down with in May. Additionally, Soboroff rides along with border patrol, as well as with an Arizona activist trying to save the lives of undocumented migrants crossing the desert. The program is produced by Simon Doolittle, special projects producer Izhar Harpaz and senior producer Paul Ryan.

