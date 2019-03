It's not surprising to see hundreds of people honoring a fallen service member.

But Friday's service wasn't like other military burials.

Most of these people had never even met the veteran they gathered to honor.

Robert Kenneth Wunderlich served in the Air Force, but he's what's known as an "unclaimed veteran".

Sargent Wunderlich could have been forgotten.

The St..Louis Patriot Guard members stepped in and made sure that would not happen.

"Basically, we insure honor and respect from the start to the end of the funeral," Patriot Guard Ride Captain Jeff Hirsch said.

People from all over came out to honor Robert Kenneth Wunderlich on Friday.

"I think this is a tribute to honor someone like this because, you know it's sad when you see a funeral procession where there are eight cars," Korean War Veteran Dwight Johnson said.

Wunderlich might be a veteran gone, but he's not forgotten.

"I’m a nonmilitary person but it’s a way I can give back to say thank you for my freedom so that’s why I do it and a lot of other people do too," Hirsch said.