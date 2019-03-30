COLUMBIA, S.C. — The father of a University of South Carolina student who was found dead made an emotional tribute to his daughter, hours after he learned of her death.

Seymour Josephson, the father of Samantha Josephson, made the post early Saturday morning. The university later also confirmed that she died.

"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this!" her dad wrote. "I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life. Samantha is no longer with us but she will not be for gotten. It is extremely hard to write this and post it but I love her with all my heart. I could continue to write about her but it kills me. I sit here and cry while looking at the picture and write this."

RELATED: Missing USC student Samantha Josephson's death confirmed by university

The family is from Robbinsville Township, New Jersey.

USC President Dr. Harris Pastides issued a statement that read in part, "our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting."

Josephson was last seen by friends between 1:30 and 2 a.m. Friday morning at The Bird Dog at 715 Harden Street in Five Points.

She never returned to her downtown residence and repeated calls went unanswered. That's when her friends contacted police, according to a report.

Josephson was seen on surveillance video getting into a dark-colored car.

Police have not yet said anything more about her death, including if there's any arrest in the case.

The town of Robbinsville Township, New Jersey released a statement of their own:

Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha.

Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time.

Personal note: Seymour was like a big brother to me throughout our young baseball careers, and as the father of a daughter of similar age out trying to make a real difference in the world, this is just beyond my comprehension capabilities.

I love you, buddy...JN