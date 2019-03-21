COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a tractor-trailer while working a traffic crash along northbound Interstate 55 late Wednesday night.

Just before 11 p.m., the trooper was standing outside his vehicle assisting with the crash investigation when he was hit.

The trooper was airlifted from the scene to St. Louis University Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Josh Korando, Illinois State Police spokesperson.

ISP

He is the 14th trooper hit while working incidents with their emergency lights activated since January 1, said Korando.

All northbound lanes of I-55 have reopened after being closed in the area for several hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side recieves more information.