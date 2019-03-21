COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois State Police trooper was struck by a tractor-trailer while working a traffic crash along Interstate 55 Wednesday evening.

The trooper was standing outside his vehicle when he was hit shortly before 11 p.m.

The trooper was airlifted from the scene to St. Louis University Hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening, according to Josh Korando, Illinois State Police spokesperson.

He is the 14th trooper hit while working incidents with their emergency lights activated since January 1, said Korando.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side recieves more information.