Independent autopsy says George Floyd died from 'asphyxiation from sustained pressure'

Following the independent autopsy, Attorney Benjamin Crump said he is calling for a first-degree murder charge to be brought against Derek Chauvin.

MINNEAPOLIS — An independent autopsy showed that George Floyd died from asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure, according to the Floyd family's attorneys, who hired an independent company to perform the autopsy.

In a press release sent on Monday afternoon, Benjamin Crump, a prominent Civil Rights and Use-of-Force attorney, said that the independent autopsy showed Floyd's death was caused by "asphyxia due to neck and back compression" while Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who has since been fired, had his knee on Floyd's neck. Chauvin was charged on Friday with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Following the independent autopsy, Crump said he is calling for all of the officers involved, who have since been fired, to be arrested and a first-degree murder charge to be brought against Chauvin.

“For George Floyd, the ambulance was his hearse. Beyond question, he would be alive today if not for the pressure applied to his neck by fired officer Derek Chauvin and the strain on his body from two additional officers kneeling on him,” said Crump in the release. “Mr. Floyd’s death was a homicide by officers who taunted him while holding him down for more than eight minutes. And the officer who stood by doing nothing was a physical blue shield – a living symbol of the code of silence.”

The independent autopsy was performed by Dr. Michael Baden, a forensic pathologist, and Dr. Alleca Wilson.

“What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or contribute to the death,” Dr. Baden said. “Police have this false impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That’s not true.”

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's full report is still pending, but said the preliminary findings revealed no physical findings that support a diagnosis of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, according to the criminal complaint.

The complaint went on to say, "Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death."

In Crump's statement, the independent examiners found that weight on the back, handcuffs and positioning were contributory factors because they impaired the ability of Floyd’s diaphragm to function. According to Crump, the doctors said it now appears Floyd died at the scene.

Protests and demonstrations have been ongoing nationally since last week, and has also led to violent rioting and looting.