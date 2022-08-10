Alleged online stalker indicted by federal grand jury

Robert Merkle, 53, is already in custody on a similar state charge.

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man with a prolific history of threatening to rape and murder women across the country online is now facing federal charges.

A federal grand jury indicted Robert Merkle on five counts of cyberstalking.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri charged Merkle with crimes affecting five victims, identifying them by their initials in the indictment. The alleged harassment took place between June 2021 and January 2022.

Each of the five counts could carry a five-year prison sentence if Merkle is convicted.

Merkle, 53, is already in custody at the St. Louis County Justice Center on a harassment charge, which came just months after he completed parole supervision for four previous harassment convictions in Missouri.

Merkle was released from prison on parole on October 2, 2020, after serving two years of a three-year sentence after pleading guilty to six charges of harassment stemming from events in 2017. He completed his parole sentence in October 2021.

The charge out of St. Louis County states Merkle contacted a former partner claiming he had a key to her home and that he planned to break in and rape her.

When police responded to the victim’s address, Merkle allegedly told her to stop calling the police, according to court documents.

A warrant issued for Merkle’s arrest states that he is considered a “substantial risk to the crime victim.”

Victims of his previous crimes told the I-Team that their cases reflected a failure in Missouri’s system to let victims know the terms of a perpetrator’s parole and whether reports of parole violations were being taken seriously.

Missouri state senator Jill Schupp has been in contact with Merkle’s previous victims. Multiple victims have told the I-Team that they contacted the FBI and there could be more victims in other states.

It’s unclear whether the victims in Merkle’s federal indictment are from out-of-state.

While Merkle was on parole, the I-Team learned that he lived in northern Illinois with his parents. They filed for a protection order against him, and neither Missouri nor Illinois corrections officials could provide details to the I-Team or the victims about his whereabouts for the remainder of his parole sentence.