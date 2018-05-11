We spend hours with our pets, bringing them into our families and treating them as our children.

One way to pamper your pet is a trip to the groomer. But in a moment, that cut and wash can turn deadly if your dog is in the wrong hands.

You may not think twice, but Catherine Hess from the Metro East says it was after a visit to her groomer at PetSmart that her vet found horrific injuries on her dog.

“She walked in healthy, she walked out panting and we didn't know she had punctured lungs,” Hess said.

Just days later, those injuries forced her to make the difficult decision to put her dog to sleep.

“They put her on oxygen,” she said through tears, “and I had to tell my baby girl goodbye.”

A growing problem

Nationwide neglect and improper care is also killing pets.

An investigation by NJ Advance Media found 47 deaths connected to PetSmart over the past decade The report says 32 of the animals died since 2015. Owners say they took their dogs in for a nail clipping or haircut and died from rough handling or intense stress. Some dogs were allegedly placed in drying cages, unable to escape as air pushed in. According to NJ.com, at least one dog suffocated.

PetSmart states it follows the "highest grooming safety standards in the industry" for the 13 million pets groomed there every year.

Do how do know if a cage is safe? You can ask your groomer how your dog will be dried and if heat will be used. Also ask how your pet will be monitored.

“We can’t just say, 'Well our plan is that these things aren’t going to happen.' We need to know someone is there that can really notice when a medical emergency is happening and act accordingly,” said Erica Elmore of Furkids Animal Rescue Shelter.

Monday night at 10, the I-Team’s PJ Randhawa will highlight the five questions you need to ask to make sure your next visit to the groomer doesn't become dangerous, or even deadly.

Is your groomer prepared for an emergency?

We will help you find out Monday night at 10.

© 2018 KSDK