You might think the worst part about getting your car repaired is the bill.

But one St Louis man said he dropped his truck off for a repair and he never saw it again.

He has the title. He even has the keys. But Stevie Green hasn't seen his mother's truck in months.

"It's a Harley Davidson edition Ford F-150, with the super crew," said Green. The 2001 truck belonged to his mother, but Green used it for work.

The last time he saw the truck, Green said it was at a business he knew as D&D Auto repair on Ivory Avenue. The 2001 Ford needed some work.

"The front wheel went flying off the truck while I was driving so it pretty much did some front end damage. I was quoted $1,500," said Green.

Green said he trusted the repairs to his lifelong mechanic friend, Dwayne Purdom.

"It stayed in the shop, I worked a payment plan out with him but my mom kept going into surgery. Back and forth," Green said.

Almost a year passed with Green making monthly payments to Purdom. And just as Green was getting ready to make his last payment, he noticed the truck was gone.

He said he immediately called Purdom.

"Dwaine mentioned he was in Florida. While I have my phone to the ear, talking to the police, making the report, [Dwaine] comes driving past. I had to travel through the backstreets chasing him down. He got caught at a red light and he basically didn't even want to turn around and look at us," said Green.

Green hasn't been able to find Purdom since.

Our calls and messages to Purdom have also gone unanswered.

But we talked to auto shop owner Dennis Miller and asked him what he was doing to find Green's car and protect other customer vehicles on his lot.

His answer?

"I'm not going to do anything about it," Miller told the I-Team when reached by phone Tuesday.

"He said he fired Dwaine, and two days later, the truck was gone. He basically just allowed the truck to be stolen. I thought this was a legitimate shop," Green said.

Green said he wants police to find Purdom and his truck. But so far, he said he's having no luck getting anyone to help him.

"Police gave us the run around from the beginning. They told us not to call back for this small issue," Green said. "We worked hard for what we have and hopefully there is no one else out here going through a struggle to get what they worked for."

Green said the St. Louis City Circuit Attorney also declined to press charges against Purdom.

A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office tells us they simply don't have enough evidence to prosecute anyone over this missing truck. If anyone is ever charged, it could amount to a low-level felony.

St. Louis police, however, said their investigation is open and ongoing.

D & D Auto Repair was not registered with the state of Missouri.

Experts say to protect yourself always make sure that the company you're doing business with is documented.