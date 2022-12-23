With bitter temps, residents at Downtown St. Louis apartment complex say they shouldn't have to fight for heat

“Arcade Apartments management is fully aware of heating issues impacting some of the units in our community. We have been working diligently to resolve this issue caused by broken heat pumps. Heating in these apartment units is reliant on an individual heating pump that links to the entire building loop system. The reason heat is not working in these units is due to the circulation pump that works with the loop system in the building has failed. While we attempted to order these pumps months ago, the manufacturer has put a temporary pause on orders for the pumps based on an inability to meet current demand they have on order. We have exhausted every avenue to purchase these pumps. In order for the heat to work in these units, we must have one of these circulation pumps which makes it impossible, at this time, to fully repair the problem or provide an estimated date for repair. We will make the necessary repairs just as soon as we are able to obtain the needed pumps. In the meantime, all affected residents have been supplied with radiant space heating units and are registering temperatures of more than 70 degrees in individual homes. We care deeply about our residents and appreciate their continued patience while we work to navigate the challenges of maintaining a historic building and keeping open lines of communication with all residents."