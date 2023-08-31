Cyberstalker pleads guilty in court one more time

Robert Merkle received a new sentence to be served concurrently.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A serial cyberstalker pleaded guilty one more time Thursday before a judge in a St. Louis County courtroom.

Robert Merkle pleaded guilty to a state count of harassment and the judge sentenced him to a maximum seven-year prison sentence. He’s also serving a nearly six-year sentence due to similar federal charges. His latest sentence will be served concurrently.

That decision in court didn’t sit well with abuse survivors who attended the hearing.

“Six years of my life have been a nightmare,” Angela, who was one of his many victims from years ago, said. “There needs to be some recognition of the psychological damage done for the victims.”

She said she believes Merkle’s latest prison sentence does not reflect the trauma he inflicted. Merkle’s cyberstalking survivors held hands, hugged, and wiped away tears together. They all share a familiar pain.

“Some victims will have an intense desire to hide in their home, or they'll no longer feel comfortable going into social events because … his offenses are explicit. So victims often think about not going anywhere,” Rebecca said. “Moving, change of address [and] phone number, [and] doing all these different things. But ultimately, the law as it stands gives Merkel the power and no treatment for the victims or justice.”

If Merkle’s story sounds familiar, it’s because 5 On Your Side's I-Team followed his crimes for years, dating back to 2017. Victims came forward about similar threats he made to them. Eventually, he pleaded guilty. He served a sentence and when he was released, he started contacting women all over again.

He was eventually discovered again when the latest victim came forward to Town and Country police. Police arrested him in early 2022 and have held him in custody ever since. This investigation led to Thursday’s plea.

At one point, lawmakers passed legislation to create a Cybercrimes Task Force, but Missouri Gov. Mike Parson vetoed it, citing other items in the bill.

The I-Team’s Paula Vasan asked prosecutors if the laws were strong enough in the state.

“I think it needs to be. You're charged with harassment and convicted of it once, twice, three times … I think that needs to become a higher level felony,” Ashley-Bailey Smith, St. Louis County’s assistant prosecuting attorney, said.

Survivors said they agreed.

“The laws are not protecting the victims,” Rebecca said. “We had the opportunity to pass a law to a legislator [and] get a Cybercrimes Task Force established. Gov. Parson vetoed it. So one action would be for the legislator to get together and override the veto.”

Survivors said they’ll be holding their breaths, fearful that Merkle may one day contact them again.