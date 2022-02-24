Diane Bruce describes marriage with convicted killer in Catholic Supply store attack

Diane was married to Thomas Bruce, the man who killed a woman and sexually abused others at a Catholic Supply store in 2018. She condemns his actions.

“No matter how small your problems are, no matter how big they are, He cares about every one of them, and I just want to encourage other people that He has been there for me and He’ll be there for them too, if they just trust Him,” she said.

Diane Bruce said the only thing that has helped her move on with her life is her faith – and she hopes to inspire others by sharing her story publicly.

“And I know the public, the victims, probably everybody would like for somebody to be able to give an explanation. And I would love to, but I don't have a clue. I'm at a total loss. I just can't, can't figure it out. I've spent three and a half years trying to figure out.”

“I don't know how to reconcile this,” she said. “I don't know how to make sense out of any of it.

And before Diane Bruce learned the man she planned to spend the rest of her life with was somebody else entirely.

And before Nov. 19, 2018 – the day he walked into a Catholic Supply store in west St. Louis County, killed a woman who refused to comply with his demands for sex acts and sexually assaulted two others while Jamie Schmidt lay dying next to them. Schmidt died in the attack.

That was before he forced his way into the home of a 77-year-old Jefferson County woman and sexually assaulted her.

A man she went with on missionary trips around the world.

A man who had more patience with her mother than she did when dementia was taking over.

To Diane Bruce, Thomas Bruce was a man who didn’t like to fish because he didn’t want to hurt a worm putting it on a hook.

“He was spinning,” she said. “He was kind of secluding himself.

Diane Bruce said she was picking up as many overtime shifts as she could because her husband wasn’t leaving the house much.

By November 2018, the couple had been living in a modest home in Jefferson County for a few months.

“I was just happy to see him up and out and dressed,” she recalled.

A few days before the shooting, Diane Bruce said he came to visit her at the grocery store where she worked.

“The last several years, he had been suffering more with anxiety and depression and was less social and just not as much fun,” she said.

Thomas Bruce was a Navy veteran. He worked odd jobs through the years, a chimney sweep, a school custodian, insurance salesman. He also battled depression and anxiety, Diane Bruce said.

“It wasn't all rainbows and unicorns, we definitely had our struggles, and he made me laugh a lot, he had a great sense of humor, but he also could just frustrate the life out of me,” she said.

“It isn't that I was doubting her. I just thought, ‘Well, they must not have much of a relationship.’ I thought ours was more intimate than that, that we knew each other better.”

“They said that the wife had no idea this had been going on throughout their entire marriage and I remember turning to him at that time and saying, ‘How could the wife not know?’” she recalled. “So when people questioned, ‘How could I not know?’ I understand what they're saying, because I said the same thing.

The couple also enjoyed watching true crime documentaries together. One documentary mentions the wife of the BTK serial killer. It sticks with Diane Bruce.

“So it’s just impossible for me to wrap my mind around how this could be the same person,” she said. “It’s almost like there are two different beings inhabiting that body.”

“He was often more patient with her than I was,” she recalled. “He put me to shame. He loved to tease her, but he was just really patient with her.”

At the time, her mother had moved into an assisted living facility, and she was hesitant about moving so far away from her.

Thomas Bruce became an ordained minister, and eventually, the couple moved to the Cape Girardeau area in 2002.

“I just thought he was a sweet, tender-hearted guy,” she said. “That's what drew me to him.”

Diane and Thomas Bruce met in a Bible study in California in the 1990s. He was divorced with no children. She had never been married. She was 42.

She gathered her things and shouted “Love you” one more time before walking out the front door and into a whole new chapter of her life.

“He was awake, lying in bed, watching the news, and I kissed him and the dogs goodbye,” Diane Bruce said.

Three days later, Diane Bruce got up early for her shift at a grocery store.

“There must be something more to this story,” Diane Bruce recalled telling her husband at the time. “Why would somebody just walk in and shoot somebody in the head and walk out that they didn't even know?”

“He sat there and held my hands just so calm and, to later think about it, he was holding my hand with the same hand that had taken somebody's life just hours earlier,” she said. “It just doesn’t compute.”

“I mean, he did not seem upset, nervous or anything.”

“Honestly there are so many shootings anymore, I just thought, ‘Oh, another shooting,’” Diane Bruce recalled. “When I got home, he had dinner ready and we sat at the table across from each other and it was like nothing had happened at all.

On Nov. 19, 2018, Diane Bruce texted her husband to tell him she was stuck in traffic.

”And she says, ‘What keeps coming to my heart to say to you is, when my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I,’” Diane Bruce recalled.

She emailed her pastor’s wife, who responded by telling her the church dedicated its service to praying for the victims and the entire situation.

Later that day, the verse was repeated back to her.

“I remember just silently crying out to God and saying, ‘I really need to hear from you now,’” she said. “And what came to mind immediately was, ‘When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I.”

“It just, it added another dimension to it, but I just I didn't see how any of it could be him.”

“By the direction of the questions they were asking I said, ‘Was there something sexual related to that incident?’” she recalled. “Because I was unaware of it up to that point.

At times, she felt like they were accusing her of being involved.

For the next eight hours, Diane Bruce sat inside an interrogation room at St. Louis County police headquarters.

“Somebody has gotten so angry about some of his opinions that he’s had, they’ve accused him of something,” she said. “And so I was still thinking, ‘It can’t be, it can’t be him.’”

Her mind raced with possibilities. She knew her husband was very public about his political opinions on social media.

“I figured as soon as they figure out they have the wrong person, I could be on my way to work,” she said.

She texted her supervisor telling her she would be late for work.

“I was happy to do it because I figured they're going to find out they have the wrong person,” she recalled.

She sat inside a patrol car and watched police tow both of her cars away.

Instead, one of the officers told her, “Your husband has been identified in a very serious crime.”

“Once I knew it was the police, my terror went away, but I still had no idea what was going on,” she said. “I thought there must be a fugitive in the area.”

“Shhhh, police,” they said, moving away from the house while the others kicked in her front door.

“I thought he would hear me screaming and come to my rescue,” she said.

“I thought I was being kidnapped,” she said. “If you've ever had one of those dreams where you try to scream and wonder if you can, I found out I could.

The cars sped toward her, swerved onto her front yard. The doors flung open. What seemed like an army of men wearing all black rushed toward her.

As she pulled the door closed behind her and turned to go down the stairs, two sets of headlights came on at the same time at the end of her street. It was about 5 a.m. and still dark outside.

“The Bible says that when you're married, you become one flesh and I just didn't want to be one flesh with someone who could have taken somebody else's life,” she said. “I wanted to be surgically removed.”

That meant she would have to face him in a trial. She was ready.

Then, she filed for a divorce. He refused to grant one.

She also wrote to him, asking that he sign documents to give her power of attorney so she could manage their finances. He refused.

She ignored most of them, but finally answered one of them quoting a Scripture about examining oneself to make sure you aren’t just quoting Scriptures but actually living the faith through your actions.

He sent her letters, filled with references to scriptures – mostly about how God was going to forgive him.

“Pretty mind-blowing,” she said, laying it down on her table. “He must have ordered it before all of this happened.”

On their 24th wedding anniversary, Dec. 10, 2019, a box arrived at her house. In it, was a watch with an inscription on the back which read: “To my wife, never forget that I love you. If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes. Only then would you realize how special you are to me.”

“I just felt like I was so disoriented at that point, I just felt like an astronaut floating in space with the tether to the spacecraft severed,” she said.

“I expected to hear something like, ‘I didn’t do this, you've got to get me a good lawyer,’” she recalled. “And he said, ‘Hi honey.’”

Not long after that, Diane Bruce said she was in a car with some of her husband’s family members when he called one of them.

She didn’t hesitate to think her husband was guilty this time.

They asked for permission to search his car, which was at a repair shop at the time. He had driven a rental car during the Catholic Supply store shooting.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department detectives showed up at her door that week, too, telling her they believed her husband had forced his way into a 77-year-old woman’s home and sexually assaulted her weeks before the attack at Catholic Supply.

“He had told me he had won them in a drawing,” she recalled. “I was working overtime to try to make ends meet, and here he had spent over $1,000 on these guns and I just I thought, ‘Who is this person?’”

In it, was a receipt for two guns that cost nearly $1,000.

A few days later, she went home. Some of her belongings were still strewn about from the police search. She found a box her husband had brought in from his car before his arrest.

“Of course, the tears were streaming,” Diane Bruce said. “He had so tenderly let me know that He was there and He heard me and He was my shelter and that I could find refuge in the shelter of His wings.”

“When my heart is overwhelmed, lead me to the rock that is higher than I,” her friend told her.

The next morning, while her friend was making breakfast, his wife asked Diane if she could read something from her Bible.

She stayed with friends to avoid reporters or anyone else who might be lingering at her house.

Police ultimately determined she did not know about her husband’s crimes.

“I told them that I think if we hadn't been so busy dabbing all of our tears, we probably would have given you a standing ovation,” she said.

She wrote letters to both of the surviving victims after the hearing.

“The courage and the strength they had to tell their story and to speak directly to him was amazing.”

“My heart had been just hurting for them the whole time,” Diane Bruce said. “And it was actually heartening to hear them testify because they were just amazing.

Diane Bruce sat in the back row of the courtroom and also listened as the children and husband of Jamie Schmidt spoke about the grief they have experienced since Thomas Bruce shot and killed her.

One of the victims said she was upset that Thomas Bruce pleaded guilty, calling him, “a coward.” The victims also shared graphic details of the assault, wanting to show the judge how cold, calculated and callous he was and asking to judge to show him no mercy.

Below is the 5 On Your Side report from Oct. 23, 2021, when Bruce pleaded guilty.

The plea hearing lasted almost two hours, as the judge simultaneously sentenced Thomas Bruce to life in prison and the victims and their families read statements.

“I think we agreed about him being very stubborn and then as I turned to walk out, I said, ‘But nothing's impossible for God,’” she recalled. “And the next day, I got a call from the prosecutor's office saying that he wanted to change his plea to guilty.”

His attorneys filed motions to have evidence thrown out. All systems seemed ready to go, even up until the night before the trial was to get underway.

She said she and many others prayed that Thomas Bruce would plead guilty and spare everyone from a trial. It didn’t look likely.

The thought of a murder trial always loomed in her mind. She received subpoenas from prosecutors and defense attorneys.

People shared stories with her about how much he helped them through whatever struggles they had by ministering to them or helping them in any way he could.

She’s gone home to California and met up with old friends who knew Thomas Bruce as she once knew him, who are equally stunned by his actions.

For much of the past three years, Diane Bruce has lived on her own with her trusty sidekick, a Basset hound Corgie mix named Sammy.

'God rescued me' : Diane Bruce erased Thomas from her life

A few days after the hearing, another letter from Thomas Bruce arrived at home.

He wrote it the night before he entered his guilty plea, explaining to his ex-wife he pleaded guilty because, “He felt like he wasn’t going to get a fair trial.”

“He also said he didn’t remember the incident,” Diane Bruce said.

It’s a claim she finds hard to believe because he remembered to throw away the coat he was wearing during the attack days after it happened.

Police found it in the garbage can outside the couple’s house even though the trash had been picked up on the day of the shooting.

It was just another calculating detail that made Diane Bruce doubt everything her husband had ever said to her – and wonder whether this was the first time he ever hurt anyone.

“I know that they were looking at him in connection with a number of other crimes,” Diane Bruce said. “It sounds so weird to say that it wouldn't surprise me.

“I mean, it would, and it wouldn't. But after knowing now what he was capable of doing, I think anything's possible. It would be like another wrecking ball hitting me if I found out there were more, but I think it's very possible given the boldness with which he did these things.”

Diane Bruce now looks back on the scariest day of her life from a different perspective. Had the detectives not been able to identify her ex-husband as quickly as they did, she said she could still be living with him. And, he could have taken her life, or taken her hostage when police moved in to arrest him.

“There's a very real sense that God rescued me, and if He rescued me, He's got plans for me, so it's just day-by-day, being open to whatever He has for me,” she said.

She still wants answers and compares her struggle to make sense of it all to untangling a necklace.

“It seems like when you try to untangle it, it gets more tangled,” she said. “And I felt like He said, just lay it down. It's not yours to untangle.”

She also believes God wants her to share a message.

“No matter how small your problems are, no matter how big they are, He cares about every one of them,” she said. “And I just want to encourage other people that He's been there for me and He'll be there for them too, if they just trust Him.”

Any trace of her life with Thomas Bruce is gone from her home.

When she dug out pictures of her former life and showed them to the I-Team for this story, she talked about her ex-husband in the past tense, like he was dead. To her, he is.

The tender-hearted man, too afraid to hurt a worm while fishing, who had the patience of a saint with her aging mother, went on missionary trips around the world with her, is gone.