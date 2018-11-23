In a season when most of us are feeling thankful, it's natural to want to give back.

But one former fire chief is warning against that instinct.

Years of battling flames forced this former fire chief into an early retirement.

"Too much damage to my body. Too many injuries and surgeries," said Randy- who asked us not to use his last name out of concerns for his privacy.

Randy fought fires for more than 20 years, eventually rising up to the status of Chief.

Now he mostly fights boredom.

But randy knows first hand the struggle that awaits many firefighters who become injured or disabled on the job.

"If you're killed in the line of duty, there's a federal program. But not for disabled firefighters," said Randy.

So imagine Randy's surprise when one-day last week, he got a call from a group he never heard of, but always hoped existed.

"[The caller] said he was from the fire fighters and EMS fund for Missouri," said Randy.

The man on the other line asked randy for a "small gift" of 100 dollars.

"I said 'I'm a disabled fire fighter, no body has ever given me any help. Maybe i can come by...And get some application papers'," said Randy.

The man on the other end, quickly said randy didn't qualify.

"Ok i said why don't you give me your address and i'll come by and drop off a check. And he immediately hung up," said Randy.

Shocked, Randy checked with other friends about the so called 'fund'.

"[The caller]'s been using several phone numbers. Two are coming out of Chesterfield. Ony of my friends said they got the same call, same name but out of Kansas city," said Randy.

The I-Team verified with the Missouri state council for fire fighters that there is no organization called the Fire & EMS fund of Missouri. But they too say they're getting a lot of reports about the scam.

No such charity was also registered with the state of Missouri.

Now Randy warns- do some research before you do your next good deed.

He says that's the only way to make sure it counts.

"It's not going to help any firefighter or anyone with EMS or anyone else. All they're looking to do is line their own pockets," said Randy.

So how can you make sure your money is going where it's supposed to?

The Better Business Bureau recommends checking out the BBB website when considering whether to donate to a charity this season.

Charities must be registered with the state. To find out more about registered charities in Missouri, visit: https://ago.mo.gov/civil-division/consumer/check-a-charity

And you don't be rushed. Ask the person soliciting donations to give you a phone number you can call back.

