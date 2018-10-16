A vacant eyesore is finally gone, but now a north St Louis woman says her home is crumbling because of it.

For the past two years, when north St Louis grandmother Dora Anderson has a problem, the 5 On Your SIde I-Team solves it.

"I'm afraid it's gonna fall in on us," said Anderson said of the vacant home next to hers on Clara Avenue.

So once the long-vacant property next door to Anderson's home was finally demolished and the debris removed, we were surprised to hear from her again.

Turns out, her troubles weren't over.

"That's where it start cracking at, right there. [The demolition] was shaking the whole house, so you can imagine it shaking the yard," said Anderson.

Anderson says the rough demolition caused deep cracks in her retaining wall.

"It's going to fall down, eventually," said Anderson.

And caused part of her foundation to fall apart.

"That's where he had to patch because water was coming in. And it's right by the furnace," said Anderson.

"There's damage with demolition I'd say 10-to-15 percent of the time," said St. Louis City building commissioner Frank Oswald.

But there was another problem with the demolition.

Anderson says when the crew was done, they simply dug a giant hole and put all the debris into it.

Now the ground beside Anderson's home is unsteady, with giant holes you can actually feel yourself sinking into.

That's something commissioner Oswald says contractors can lose their license for.

The 5 On Your Side I-Team asked Oswald whether the contractor will go back and look at the damage to verify Anderson's claims.

"Yes we can certainly go back and look at that," Oswald replied.

When it comes to paying for the other damage Anderson says was caused by the demolition, Oswald says the contractor that did the demolition will have to handle that claim.

Problem is, Anderson can't seem to get her claim to the right place.

Oswald said he can try to help her with the process.

"Yes, I can try to do whatever I can on that. I think this is probably something that is going to end up in a claim situation with the city counselors office. It's difficult to prove what occurred," said Oswald.

That answer is worrying for Anderson, because fixing the damage?

"That's a lot of money," said Anderson.

