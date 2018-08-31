ST. LOUIS — Last year, more than 700 people died from an opioid related death in the St. Louis area.

700.

And those numbers continue to grow.

The newly formed Opioid Task Force in St. Louis County will meet today at SSM Health in Creve Coeur to come up with ways to combat the problem.

The committee is made up of city and county leaders as well as health professionals. Dr. Alexander Garza is leading the meeting. He says it's crucial to discuss ways to help patients.

"Missouri is one of the leading states for opioid deaths in the country and within Missouri the St. Louis city and St. Louis county are the highest areas with opioid related deaths. It's a very serious problem," said Garza.

