A dangerous form of heroin has made its way into Missouri and has already claimed a life in St. Louis County.

It's called Pink Elephant heroin — and much like the animal — is incredibly dangerous.

It's made from mixing heroin with a powerful synthetic laced with fentanyl that gives it a pink color.

"Something that’s got all of our individuals quite alarmed," said Aaron Laxton, the program manager of the Missouri Network of Opiate Reform and Recovery.

If Laxton isn't in their clinic on South Broadway, he's typically out in the community. That's how he first heard about "pink."

"We had 101 participants that we interacted with and each was confirming that it’s here," he said.

He said Pink Elephant heroin hasn't just surged into St. Louis, it's also an issue in Kansas City.

Beyond the normal dangers of heroin, Laxton said this strand is potentially deadly.

"Potent, potent, potent. We’re seeing that it takes 4-to-5 doses of Narcan to reverse compared to traditional heroin. Fentanyl on the streets may take 1-to-2 doses of Narcan to reverse," Laxton said.

Aaron and his team have traced the origin of the surge to Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"It’s a big hub for shipping containers, things of that nature. That’s the report we’re getting. It’s quite easy for drugs to come in and out of that port," he said.

Laxton said it's crucial they study and learn more about new strands of deadly opiates.

"First responders and health officials can’t work with you if they don’t know what they’re working against right? It’s like if you get bit by a spider and you go to the ER. It’s going to help them if they know what kind of spider," said Laxton.

He's urging those struggling with addiction to avoid this form altogether, and if you're willing, seek help.

"Is it going to be perfect? No. It’s going to be a lot of hills. But to the person who is watching this who maybe is in the midst of this storm, know that there is hope and that’s what MO Network is all about," he said.

In the meantime, Aaron wants word to spread about pink elephant heroin because the more the community knows, the safer we'll all be.

"Getting ahead of this drug is going to be the most effective keeping people safe and ultimately alive," he said.

