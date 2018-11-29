HIGHLAND, Ill. – For 12 years, Michelle Armstrong was a loyal patient and friend of Dr. Bill Waters, DDS.

“He was a wonderful dentist, a wonderful man. He was always talking about going boating, going golfing,” she said about their conversations during routine check-ups.

In fact, Armstrong said this fall Dr. Waters was going to correct a problem that she’s always been self-conscious about, her teeth.

“He was going to make my smile pretty again,” she said.

Her insurance company deemed the procedure, set for September, as purely cosmetic. Therefore, she had no coverage for the expense.

Armstrong, after consulting with her husband, decided to save everything she could to pay for it all out of pocket. That’s how much it mattered to her.

And the grand total for five new crowns? Nearly $4,000.

Armstrong said she paid it all off well in advance.

But before Dr. Waters could actually put them in place, Armstrong got some unsettling news.

“I was worried about him retiring. I never would have expected him to pass away,” she said.

Dr. Waters died in August at the age of 71, and his small dental practice in Troy closed soon thereafter.

Armstrong said, “I was in shock. It was probably the same week that my husband’s dad passed away. So we knew what the family was going through.”

But as the weeks went by, Armstrong said she ran into more trouble.

She tried repeatedly to reach anyone at the office to find out about getting a full refund or having the crowns transferred to her new dentist, but she had no luck.

And that’s despite the copies she keeps of all her receipts documenting she paid in full while Dr. Waters was still alive.

“They left me high and dry. They left me with nothing,” Armstrong said.

An October letter announcing his death and a single voicemail from his daughter are the only communication she said she’s received.

She said at one point, she was supposed to meet up with his daughter to receive the crowns, but the daughter never showed.

“He would want his patients treated the way he treated them when he was here. He’s probably rolling over in his grave right now. He would not be happy,” Armstrong said.

That’s what led her to reach out to the 5 On Your Side I-Team for help. She said she was frustrated after waiting more than three months to get what she’s owed.

I-TEAM reporter Jacob Long went to Dr. Waters’ old practice, but there were no signs of a business operating there and the doors were locked.

He also tried calling the office at the phone number listed but had to leave a voicemail with an answering service. That message hasn’t been returned.

Five on Your Side also left messages on Facebook for Dr. Waters’ daughter, after being unable to find a working phone number for her.

Armstrong said the way she’s been left hanging is unnerving. And while she sympathizes over the sudden loss, she said she just wants what she’s paid for.

“I’m not going to be able to afford to do it again. I want to see the right thing done,” she said.

In the meantime, Armstrong is wearing temporary crowns and hoping they hold up until she gets her new ones or a refund.

5 On Your Side got Dr. Waters’ license information from the state agency that oversees professional regulation, and it certainly seems this situation is out of character for him.

Before his death, he had been licensed to practice dentistry in Illinois for 35 years but was never disciplined.

State regulators told the I-Team this is a rare situation and that filing a complaint with them was possible, but might not amount to much because the license holder is no longer living.

The I-Team also reached out to the attorney who’s handling Dr. Waters’ estate. She said there’s nothing that can be done immediately to pay Armstrong. She said her only recourse is filing a claim against the estate in Madison County Court, a step Armstrong plans on taking.

