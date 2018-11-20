ST. LOUIS — Imagine being mistaken for a violent criminal, a man you've never even met, all because you have similar names

And this mix up? It even gets you fired from your job.

The I-Team first brought you this bizarre case of mistaken identity in May. But it's taken another strange turn that might solve one man's problem once and for all.

Arion Ford is protesting one letter.

E

"Mine is spelled Arion his is spelled Arieon," said Arion Ford, a recent college graduate from St. Louis.

That one letter transforms the young graduate into a career criminal. At least on paper.

A clerical error in St. Louis county mixed up Arion with Arieon four years ago. Since then, his life has been hell because Arion says he's paying for this con's crimes.

"We have different socials, different heights, different weights. He is currently serving a life sentence as we speak. I clearly am not," said Arion.

Arieon Ford has felony after felony on his rap sheet.

He shot up a Chuck E. Cheese's last year and got sentenced to life in prison.

Arion Ford, the recent grad, says he's never even gotten a speeding ticket.

But he's lost job after job after because companies like 'first advantage' confuse him with the career criminal.

"It's totally frustrating," said Arion.

Last time the I-Team met Arion in May, we thought we'd finally helped solve the problem.

First Advantage told us in May they had updated Arion's information in their system.

But sadly, Arion's troubles weren't over. This summer, looking for a fresh start, he moved to Atlanta

"I came here to Atlanta to work. To get a job, to get ahead," said Arion.

And he did get a job. He even showed his new employer our story.

But when the background check came back? He was fired, again.

"It doesn't make any sense. Why is this felony attached to my name? I'm not a criminal! It's a bit ridiculous, it's annoying. I can't make money, I can't get a job, because this felony is on my record," said Arion.

Arion's story caught the attention of a large consumer protection law firm in Philadelphia.

They've reached out to offer their help to get this issue solved.

Also- after we reached out to first advantage Tuesday, they told us again they were working to immediately correct Arion's record.

