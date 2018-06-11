One way to pamper your pet is a trip to the groomer. But in a moment, that cut and wash can be dangerous if your dog is in the wrong hands.

So how can you keep your pet safe?

One Metro East woman says she wishes it was something she thought about before dropping her dog off for a routine grooming appointment

"She was a diva dog," said Cathy Hess.

They traveled thousands of miles together. Hess, her truck driving husband and her fur baby, Duchess.

"She was a service companion dog for us both," said Hess of her white German Shephard.

Duchess was a rescue. The Hesses adopted her on Valentine's day 2012. Though to hear Hess tell it, it's up for debate about who rescued who.

"We get older, loneliness sets in. Those dogs become our family. They become our fur babies," said Hess.

Like a lot of pet owners, Hess has plenty of videos of duchess happy and healthy.

She shot one just a few hours before she says she dropped off duchess at a grooming appointment in the Metro East.

"She walked in healthy. She walked out panting. She was trying to breathe," said Hess.

Realizing things weren't getting better, Hess rushed her to the vet. But a few hours later, Duchess was gone.

"They put her on oxygen and I had to tell my baby girl goodbye," Hess said through tears. "It was quick and it should've never happened."

Though there's no proof of exactly what killed Duchess, Cathy can't help but wish she'd asked more questions before dropping her off at the groomer.

Nationwide neglect and improper care is also killing pets.

An investigation by NJ Advance Media found 47 deaths connected to PetSmart over the past decade The report says 32 of the animals died since 2015. Owners say they took their dogs in for a nail clipping or haircut and died from rough handling or intense stress. Some dogs were allegedly placed in drying cages, unable to escape as air pushed in. According to NJ.Com at least one dog suffocated.

How do you know if a cage is safe? You can ask your groomer how your dog will be dried and if heat will be used. Also ask how your pet will be monitored.

“We can’t just say well our plan is that these things aren’t going to happen. We need to know someone is there that can really notice when a medical emergency is happening and act accordingly,” said Erica Elmore of Furkids Animal Rescue Shelter.

We contacted 50 groomers to find out if their staff is trained in pet first aid. One out of five said no or were unsure. One out of four reported an emergency that required first aid.

22 percent of businesses said their groomers were not trained in pet first aid or they did not know if groomers were.

26 percent actual said that they had to use various forms of pet first aid at their establishments at one time or another.

22 percent said that they were not affiliated with a vet clinic or hospital in case there was an emergency.

There are no state requirements for groomers to be certified in Georgia.

“You can’t just look at the credentials on the wall to say this is a good, safe place for me to bring my pet,” Elmore said.

There are steps to take to keep your pet safer.

1. Know the risk

Brachycephalic dogs with short noses and smushed faces like English Bulldogs or Shih Tzus are more prone to injuries from rough handling, intense stress or overheating.

“There are special considerations, especially with these breeds. That’s where owners can really become proactive,” Elmore said.

2. Choose your groomer wisely

In most states, no certification is required, so do a safety check yourself.

Find out if how long the groomer has been working in the industry. Read online reviews and ask vets for recommendations. Get a sense of the groomer’s experience level. Experts say if you have a specific breed, you may find a groomer that has experience or specializes in that type of animal.

3. Ask questions.

“You should never feel guilty as an owner for asking about the process, how will my dog be restrained, how will it be dried,” explained Elmore.

For more peace of mind, animal advocates suggest asking if the groomer has cameras for live monitoring or for playback in case anything goes wrong.

Other questions to ask your groomer include:

- What will happen if there's a mishap or a medical emergency?

- Is the groomer trained in pet first aid?

- Does the groomer have a vet partner on stand-by?

- The more you talk to your groomer, the better prepared you'll both be.

“We need to appreciate the groomers who are doing it well and really are being respectful of some of these breeds needs,” Elmore said.

