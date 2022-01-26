State auditor's office finds errors in St. Louis city towing division records

The second of three formal audits of the city's streets department gave it the second lowest rating on the state auditor's scale.

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri state auditor’s office released its audit of the City of St. Louis Department of Streets and gave an assessment of “Fair,” the second worst possible result on its rating scale. Findings included towing rates that haven’t been reviewed in 14 years and failures to follow procedures to deny permits to contractors who owed the city money.

The fifth report released so far this year from the auditor’s office started as a formal request from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. Many of the findings pertain to the towing division, which has also been the subject of a Board of Aldermen committee investigation and an ongoing financial audit that the city began in 2019. The state auditor’s office focused on the fiscal year ending in 2019.

For the towing division, the auditor’s report states that “significant control weaknesses” exist because the division handles so much cash.

“The Towing division's accounting controls and procedures for recording and reconciling payments collected were poor,” the report states, and “division personnel did not consistently follow these procedures.”

The auditor’s staff found different amounts of money recorded in the towing division’s handwritten ledger and what they reported to the treasurer’s office.

For a single month, the auditor’s report states, more than $24,000 in auction receipts and $13,000 in towing receipts were recorded as cash when they really occurred by check. The auditors also identified different amounts recorded in the handwritten ledger and in the Regional Justice Information System (REJIS).

The street division’s response to the audit report, included in the report, states employees no longer use the handwritten ledger and management is keeping track of discrepancies.

The auditor’s office also found that contractors for the street division were able to buy work permits even though they owed the city money. Contractors and vendors who owed money for damaging light poles or other property were not referred to the city counselor’s office, leaving more than 80 accounts with more than $200,000 in damages more than 90 days overdue before they were sent to the office as required.

Other findings in the report highlight issues with the refuse division’s records of scrap metal received at its transfer stations and a failure to do an annual physical inventory of its assets.