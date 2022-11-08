Saint Louis County animal shelter wanted to silence attorneys following I-Team report

"KSDK's reporting... sent a shockwave through St. Louis County government."

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Our I-Team has been uncovering new allegations about a St. Louis county animal shelter. Following our investigation, attorneys say St. Louis County government has taken unprecedented steps to try and restrict more information from being revealed.

We've spent weeks reporting on a problem Erin Bulfin hopes never happens to anyone else. She took her dog to St. Louis County Animal Care and Control in December 2019 after her dog bit her daughter. She was following the rules, bringing her dog in to be examined and quarantined. Soon after, she discovered her dog Daisy was euthanized, without the family's permission. And her attorney says St. Louis County has recently taken steps to try and prevent her from speaking up.

Bulfin believes her dog's death was a result of a lack of organization, too few resources, and mismanagement at the county-run animal shelter. She filed a lawsuit against the facility. We interviewed a former employee who filed another lawsuit, alleging wrongful termination and retaliation for speaking up about what she calls deplorable conditions. Since our investigations into the shelter, St. Louis County has taken steps that attorney Mark Pedroli calls completely unconstitutional.

“KSDK's reporting in this matter clearly sent a shockwave through Saint Louis County government because almost immediately afterwards they filed a gag order trying to prevent the attorneys from talking to KSDK," said attorney Mark Pedroli.

A judge denied that motion seeking a gag order. We have called, texted, and sent multiple emails to St. Louis County officials for their reaction. St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick tells us she won’t comment on pending litigation.