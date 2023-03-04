'We're not done' | St. Louis fire chief says internal investigation into firefighter accused of stealing accident victim's wallet underway

Seven Robinson, 18, says a firefighter took his wallet after he survived a crash that killed four of his friends, used his credit cards.

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis firefighter accused of stealing an accident victim’s wallet is now part of an internal investigation, according to Chief Dennis Jenkerson.

Seven Robinson, 18, told 5 On Your Side Monday that a firefighter who responded to a quadruple fatal accident Feb. 26 took his wallet, used his credit card, and he hasn’t seen the wallet or the close to $700 in cash and $200 in gift cards since.

Multiple police sources told 5 On Your Side the firefighter in question told police he forgot that he put the victim’s wallet in his jacket for safe keeping after asking the teen for his identification and used the credit card by mistake.

5 On Your Side is not naming the firefighter because he has not yet been charged with a crime.

Jenkerson said he put the firefighter on administrative leave when the allegations first surfaced.

“He was returned to work after police interviewed him and did not proceed with charges or a warrant,” Jenkerson said.

Jenkerson said he’s been told the police investigation into the matter is still ongoing as is an internal investigation within the fire department.

“We always conduct an internal investigation on allegations of this magnitude,” Jenkerson said. “And we’re not done.”

Robinson survived a crash near Forest Park Avenue and South Grand Boulevard on Feb. 26 that left four dead.

Police used body camera footage and surveillance footage obtained from several locations where the victim’s credit card was used in Chesterfield to identify the firefighter, according to the sources.

Robinson said he had $674 in cash in his wallet and about $200 in gift cards in his wallet because he had just celebrated a birthday and was saving up to by himself a car.

He said the credit union is not requiring him to pay for the $120 in charges he did not make. He still doesn’t have his cash or gift cards, and he wants to know why the firefighter hasn’t been charged.

“It's hurtful,” Robinson said. “It wasn't just an accident ... it was the deaths of youth."

“You took from people that could have been dead,” he said.

