The man accused of leading police on a two-state crime spree had a long criminal history that may shed light on a potential motive.

Leslie Austin, 39, is accused of shooting his former girlfriend multiple times in Jefferson City before kidnapping her and their 10-year-old daughter.

Shortly after he crossed into Illinois, investigators say Austin shot and killed an innocent bystander during an attempted carjacking. He also attempted to carjack another person.

Ultimately, Austin was killed during a shootout with police. It's unclear if he was shot by a state trooper or died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Austin had a long criminal history involving the woman he's accused of shooting and kidnapping.

A few years ago, he was involved in an incident that was eerily similar to the crime spree that led him through several counties Tuesday night.

In 2014, he was charged with punching his girlfriend Danielle Smith in the face, and recklessly fleeing from police with their child. Smith is the woman Austin is accused of shooting and kidnapping Tuesday night.

But his record of domestic assault goes back further.

Over the years he's pleaded guilty to punching, pushing, threatening and choking Smith. She's received at least three orders of protection against him.

The last order of protection was issued less than a week ago.

After running away with his child in 2014, Austin was sentenced to several years in prison. That sentence was reduced to five years of supervised probation.

Less than a year later, Austin violated his probation. He was sentenced for striking his roommate in the head with a hammer.

He received four months in jail, with credit for time served.