SAINT LOUIS, Mo. – Going through airport security, especially around the holidays, can be stressful.

There are long lines. Sometimes you’re running late. And then there’s the pat down. You know the drill.

But across the country, passengers are increasingly taking their frustrations out on the very people entrusted with keeping us safe in the sky.

Honolulu, New Orleans and Portland, Oregon are just a few of the U.S. cities where disgruntled travelers have thrown down with TSA screeners.

And these weren’t just verbal altercations. These were violent, physical assaults.

And St. Louis isn’t immune from the problem.

The 5 On Your Side I-Team found at least one reported incident at Lambert International Airport. In August of this year, a female passenger was arrested for slapping a TSA agent during the screening process. No charges were brought.

But this sort of behavior is on the rise at American airports.

The TSA reports screeners were physically assaulted at least 34 times in 2017. That’s a 31 percent increase of the number of assaults reported in 2016.

And while those numbers might seem low to you, the union that represents airport screeners argues many violent confrontations go unreported.

“It is not just physical. There’s verbal abuse of the TSA officers on a regular reoccurring basis,” said J. David Cox, the President of the American Federation of Government Employees.

An internal TSA study found in 2017, more than half of the reported assaults happened during a pat down or bag check. And in most cases, according to the TSA, the aggressor was male, aged 41-50.

But while no one reason has been identified for the increase, the TSA union believes staffing levels are one big factor.

Cox said, “There are less officers, which frequently causes lower morale, lines to be longer at airports and therefore people get frustrated because they’re in lines longer.”

Another problem? The AFGE argues that TSA agents don’t have enough authority.

According to the union, of all federal officers, TSA agents have the least amount of power under the law. The union states they can’t carry a firearm and aren’t allowed to arrest people.

“That is one of the kind of big things that’s really, kind of missing,” said Greg Biel, a TSA officer in Portland.

In many cases, the union argues TSA officers under attack have to run the other way and wait for armed officers to arrive.

“When those events do take place, there’s a lapse in time before the authorities are able to respond to a location. That should be instant,” Biel said.

But for passengers who do lose their cool, there are consequences. The TSA said it will pursue civil penalties of up to $13,000 as punishment.

5 On Your Side also uncovered that in the last five years, there have been at least 18 reported assaults on officers with the airport’s own police department.

In a statement, the TSA said:

“We stand behind our officers and will not tolerate assaults and threats against our employees. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement authorities to ensure that TSA officers are able to effectively carry out their responsibilities in protecting the traveling public."

© 2018 KSDK