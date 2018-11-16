KUSA — Chris Watts has been formally sentenced to life in prison following a hearing that included emotional testimony from the family that is still reeling from the senseless murders of his wife, Shannan and their two young daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3.

“This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases that I have seen,” Judge Marcelo Kopcow said.

Chris Watts’ sentence was not a mystery. Earlier this month, he agreed to a plea deal that would grant him life in prison. In exchange, the 33-year-old will not face the possibility of the death penalty.

Sparing Chris Watts’ life was something that the family of Shanann Watts said they fought for during conversations with the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

Shannan Watts’ father, brother and mother all addressed the court — and condemned the man sitting behind them in the orange prison jumpsuit.

“I’ve heard people say, ‘You’re not a monster,’” said Shannan’s father Frank Rzucek, at times breaking down during his victim’s impact statement. “No. you are not. You’re an evil monster.”

“Not only did you take a family of four — your family of four, you took your own life,” Shannan’s mother Sandy Rzucek said. “I didn’t want death for you because that’s not my right. Your life is between you and God now, and I pray that he has mercy on you.”

Chris Watts’ parents also spoke during the sentencing. Through a family spokesperson, they said they believe their son did what he pleaded guilty to, though they have difficulty reconciling it. They asked that he give a full confession.

Chris Watts showed some form of emotion as his mother addressed the court.

“As your mother, I have always loved you Chris and I still do,” Cindy Watts said. “I hate what has happened.”

District Attorney Michael Rourke addressed the court and asked that Chris Watts receive the longest possible sentence for his crimes. Though it’s just a formality, Kopcow agreed and ultimately sentenced him to three life sentences plus an additional 84 years.

Rourke’s testimony also offered a hint of the evidence that would have been presented at trial.

He described how Shannan Watts returned home from a business trip during the early morning hours of Aug. 13. According to the arrest affidavit in the case, Chris Watts told prosecutors that the pair had an emotional discussion — the contents of which was something Rourke said may remain a mystery.

Rourke said Chris Watts would then strangle his wife. There was no evidence that she fought back, and only bruises on her neck.

He would then smother his young daughters — the evidence indicates that Bella tried to fight back against her father — and methodically load their bodies into his work truck and drive to the oil field where he worked.

Shannan was buried in a shallow grave. The bodies of his daughters sank into oil inside tanks in an isolated part of Weld County, Rourke said.

After disposing of his family, Chris Watts went back to work, according to prosecutors. The next day, he spoke to local media and pleaded for the safe return of his wife and daughters, while the community frantically searched the area.

Of course, Rourke said, comprehending the “why?” in all of this might prove to be impossible.

He described the dichotomy of the text message and internet searches of Shannan and Bella Watts in the months leading up to the murder. Shannan was actively working on their marriage, Rourke said, and bought her husband self-help books.

Chris Watts would throw one of those in the trash, and was researching jewelry and vacation spots for his mistress.

While Shanann Watts took the girls on vacation to North Carolina, Chris Watts was visiting car museums and the Sand Dunes with his girlfriend.

“None of this answers the questions of ‘why?’ Rourke said. “If he was this happy and wanted a new start, get a divorce! You don’t annihilate their family and throw them out like garbage.”

Both Chris and Shannan Watts’ parents asked that Chris Watts spend the rest of his life in prison thinking about what he did the day of Aug. 13, 2018.

“This is hard to say, but may God have mercy on your soul,” Frank Rzucek said.

