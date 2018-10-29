Her story is not the only one like it in our area. Earlier this year the I-Team's PJ Randhawa reported on a woman who ended up facing charges after she accused an off-duty officer of raping and beating her at a party.

Below is that report from Aug. 23.

By: PJ Randhawa | Published: 5:04 PM CDT August 23, 2018

ST. LOUIS — She claims a St. Louis police officer raped her. Now, a St. Louis woman finds she's the one facing charges from St. Louis County prosecutors.

Five on your side first told you in May about this mother of four and her ten-year quest for justice.

It was 2008 and Michelle Roesch was at a party at an apartment complex, where claims she was raped and beaten by a St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer.

"My rapist was actually in uniform," said Roesch.

Photos show that Roesch arrived at a hospital with a busted lip and bruised face. She was examined and, according to medical records, found to be a victim of sexual assault.

Despite that, and despite police DNA tests that later showed her blood on the accused officer's uniform, the then circuit attorneys office declined to prosecute.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

But with the #Metoo movement, Roesch says she was newly-inspired not to give up. She started protesting and calling the officer out on Facebook.

"It was my first amendment right," said Roesch.

However, eventually the officer filed for and got an emergency restraining order.

The orders are normally used to protect domestic violence victims and can be obtained without any evidence.

This one included a stipulation that Roesch not to talk about the officer on social media.

"All that [Roesch] shared was that the officer sexually assaulted her ten years ago," said Chelsea Merta, Roesch's attorney. "He's claiming that this disabled mother of four is a physical threat and danger to him. It's just nonsense."

In May, Merta challenged the order in St. Louis County court and on the day of the hearing, the officer never showed up. The judge threw the restraining order out.

Roesch felt vindicated.

"You're not above the law and you can't and will not silence me anymore," said Roesch outside of the courthouse that day.

But several days later, and after 5 On Your Side aired our original report on all of this, the St. Louis County prosecutor criminally charged Roesch for previously violating the now-thrown-out protective order.

Merta says she was stunned.

"They're trying to criminally prosecute a rape victim on behalf of her rapist," said Merta.

She also claims, so far, the evidence against her client is weak.

"There are no time stamps on these alleged violations. They're just merely going on the word of this police officer," said Merta.

We contacted the St Louis County prosecutor's office for comment. They told us they stand behind the charges filed against Roesch.

Finally, attorney Merta says that after Roesch began her protests outside police headquarters and online, her client starting receiving similar restraining orders from individuals, some of whom Merta says Roesch didn't know.

Some individuals were even out of state.

Legal records show Merta has since challenged many of these orders in court and they have been removed by a judge.

© 2018 KSDK