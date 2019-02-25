It's a problem a lot of you have right now: what happens when extreme winds send an object flying into something you own?

It happened all over the area this weekend, and at least one other time this winter.

As one Creve Coeur woman found out, you may be the one paying for the damage.

"It looks like a big green monster," said Bonita Johnson-Williams.

All it took was a little wind for a large green dumpster behind Johnson-Williams' work to smash up against her 2015 Honda.

"Of course, I come out the door and the dumpster is at the back of my fender," said Johnson-Williams.

It was a brief, but expensive rendezvous. Johnson-Williams said her repair estimate is about $1,400. The force of the dumpster slamming against her car dented her bumper.

But Johnson-Williams wasn't worried, at first.

She contacted Waste Management- the owners of the dumpster- and eventually was referred to their insurer.

That's when she was hit with another whopper.

"They said because the winds were very high that day, it was an act of God, and it wasn't for them to pay for the damage and they denied my claim," said Johnson-Williams.

A route manager for Waste Management we spoke with couldn't specifically comment on Johnson-Williams' case but did confirm there are plenty of dumpsters on wheels like the one that crashed into Johnson-Williams' car.

So why aren't they secured?

"If it had been a child on a bicycle going by, would they say it was an act of God that ran over a kid?" said Johnson-Williams.

That was also one of the many questions we had for the company, but we are still waiting to hear back with more information.

Johnson-Williams, however, is done waiting.

She said she now plans to go to small claims court to get the money to fix her car.