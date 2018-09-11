ST. LOUIS — The discount airline WOW air may be leaving St. Louis. But one St. Louis woman is still waiting for her luggage to arrive.

She said it's been six months since the airline lost it. The I-Team has results in an investigation that we first began in June.

Imagine being in the city of your dreams. Now imagine you're there with nothing but the sweat stained clothes on your back.

"I was in Paris the whole time with no luggage. I was a little down and depressed about it," said Valerie Bourrage.

She said that's what happened to her in June, after booking what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime with WOW air.

"They were so unorganized and even one of the workers there said, 'well this is a low budget airline,’" said Bourrage.

since June, Bourrage has been busy trying to reunite with her long-lost luggage.

"I've filed several claims. Nothing. I've contacted them. Nothing," said Bourrage.

With little response from the company, Bourrage recently upped her game and took WOW air to small claims court.

"They didn't show up, so the judge put in my favor as I won the judgment," said Bourrage.

WOW was ordered to pay Bourrage $3,000.

But a month later? Bourrage contacted the I-Team, frustrated she still couldn't get the company's attention or her money.

"I think it's very unfair, because it's not like I’m asking for something that doesn't belong to me. My luggage is lost," said Bourrage.

Luckily, the I-Team was able to get in touch with WOW air. They told us they were unaware of the court case and the judgment ordering them to pay Bourrage for her missing luggage.

After a few hours, they reached out to Bourrage to wire her the money she was owed.

Over the summer, WOW air announced they were leaving St Louis, calling the city a disappointment.

Bourrage said the airline has it backwards.

"I’m like, you're blaming us? We're the ones that lost," said Bourrage.

