KENNEBUNKPORT, Maine — It wouldn't be a proper "Shark Week" without a coastal Maine sighting to kick things off.

A great white shark was spotted one mile off of Goose Rocks Beach in Kennebunkport around 11 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Kennebunkport Police say that while the beach is protected, it's important to be aware of possible dangers in the water. Anyone who sees anything unusual at the beach has been asked to contact the police department immediately.

Kennebunkport waters were around 68 degrees Fahrenheit at the time of the sighting, making it the perfect temperature for great whites looking to prey on Maine seals.