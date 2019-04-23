HOUSTON — Attorneys for a Houston woman who said she was verbally attacked by a United Airlines employee announced Tuesday they are suing the airline.

Cacille Hughes said she was stunned when the gate agent called her a "shining monkey" and told her to "stop looking at her with her monkey face" after she asked a question at the gate.

"It was humiliating, it was demeaning, it was degrading," Hughes said. “I didn’t think in 2019, I would be called a monkey multiple times."

Hughes asked other United employees to call police but she said they refused to help her, so she called HPD herself.

Police cited 63-year-old Carmella Davana for using "profane and abusive language."

Attorneys for Hughes are demanding that United fire Davana immediately.

“We warn United that we will not let you sweep this under the rug,” Attorney Benjamin Crump said. “If they don’t respect our black women, they shouldn’t expect our black dollars."

Crump credited HPD for their "unprecedented" response, along with several white passengers who came forward as witnesses and said, "‘You can’t do this, you can’t call her those racist terms.’”

United says the incident is under investigation and released the following statement:

“At United, we proudly hold ourselves to the highest standards of professionalism and have zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. We have withheld the employee from service since the night of the incident pending an internal investigation. Upon conclusion of the investigation, we will take any and all appropriate corrective action up to and including termination.”

Cacilie Hughes said she had flown to Atlanta to speak at a women's empowerment summit in Atlanta.

