ST. LOUIS — Knocking down vacant buildings can make neighborhoods safer. Right now, on one north St. Louis block, six vacant homes are in varying stages of demolition. But one neighbor told 5 On Your Side what's left behind isn't much better.

One of those demolished homes along Northland Avenue sat on the lot next to Ralph Griffin. He said the house was empty for two decades.

"It's an eyesore now. It's a different eyesore, but it is an eyesore,” he said.

The lot has holes and debris covered with hay.

The city told 5 On Your Side a contractor did the work, and for that contractor to be paid, they have to provide before and after photos that show the lot was left in good condition and there's no damage to surrounding buildings.

"There's a crack running up this wall,” Griffin said, as he pointed to the side of his house.

He said the neighbor's porch fell onto his house during the tear-down. It wrinkled his fence, too.

"I hope that they don't leave it like that,” he said.

And there's another side effect we can't see. Griffin said it appeared as soon as that house came down.

"Baby mice and full grown – [they’re] all over. Basement, actually all the way up to the second floor,” he said.

Griffin’s not asking for much. He wants to be comfortable in his home – on a block he’s called home for 26 years.

“Like a forgotten neighborhood,” he said.

City data show 68 homes have been demolished this year and hundreds more are in the demolition process.