JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday after a mannequin was found hanging from the Interstate-95 overpass near the Zoo Parkway exit in a New York Police Department Uniform and a pig mask.
Around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to a call about a potential suicide by hanging on the overpass. At the scene, officers determined that it was a mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform with a pig mask, officers said.
The mannequin was taken down and is being processed for DNA evidence by crime scene detectives to determine potential person(s) of interest, police said.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS to remain anonymous or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org