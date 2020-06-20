Police said the mannequin also had a pig mask over its face. Police are looking for person(s) of interest.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating Saturday after a mannequin was found hanging from the Interstate-95 overpass near the Zoo Parkway exit in a New York Police Department Uniform and a pig mask.

Around 6:20 a.m. officers responded to a call about a potential suicide by hanging on the overpass. At the scene, officers determined that it was a mannequin dressed in an NYPD uniform with a pig mask, officers said.

The mannequin was taken down and is being processed for DNA evidence by crime scene detectives to determine potential person(s) of interest, police said.