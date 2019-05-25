ST. LOUIS — As the kick off to summer begins this weekend, a judge has ordered one of the most popular swimming destinations in Missouri to shut down.

The judge declared the offsets a public nuisance on Thursday and gave the owners an ultimatum: make changes to keep people safe or stay closed forever.

Since 2018, every day has been a struggle for Melissa Duffell.

"I don't want anyone else to get hurt or die," Melissa Duffell said. "I don't know how people move on from it, honestly."

Nearly two years ago, her son Cole took his first trip to the Offsets to celebrate his favorite holiday, July 4th, with his friends. It was also his last. He drowned in the water-filled quarry.

"It was devastating. I was just screaming, crying and you don't believe it," Duffell said.

Cole is one of nine people who have lost their lives at the site since it opened 30 years ago. Since his tragic death, Duffell has been on a mission to get justice for all of them.

"The Hensons need to be accountable for many deaths," she said.

The site, previously known as Paradise Cove, is a five-acre lake in a former lead mine in southeast Missouri. It's a popular area for people who enjoy jumping from its large cliffs.

Last year, the Missouri Attorney General's Office opened up a case against the Hensons -- the owners of the Offsets. That case went to court in May. On Thursday, a Madison County Circuit Judge decided to shut them down permanently.

"I don't want any other mom to go through what we had to go through," Duffell said.

The judge blasted the owners for charging a fee to the site while doing little to keep their customers safe. She also made it clear that the Offsets cannot reopen without significant changes, such as requiring life jackets, hiring lifeguards and placing signs around the grounds warning people about the risks of jumping into the water.

"I was very ecstatic and happy that now they're mandated to do these things," Duffell said.

For Duffell, her battle for justice is only halfway done. She's still fighting for a more irreversible end to the party at the offsets.

"At this point, I think they should be shut down permanently. They've chose not to do anything, death after death after death," she said.

In a statement, Attorney General Eric Schmitt praised the closure.

“It was incredibly important to me to ensure that swimmers were kept off the water at The Offsets for Memorial Day until proper safety measures are implemented,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “As Attorney General, my duty is to protect all six million Missourians, and ensuring that people can safely enjoy summer festivities falls under that duty. It’s my hope that The Offsets will implement the necessary safety features and ensure that their patrons are able to safely enjoy themselves.”

The Hensons said they didn't have the money to fight the AG's Office.

“The government should not be able to dictate nor demonize a privately owned business/swimming hole,” the Offsets said in a Facebook post.