Dellwood Juneteenth parade an opportunity for celebration and reflection

DELLWOOD, Mo. — Hundreds of people lined West Florissant Avenue on Monday afternoon for the second annual Dellwood Juneteenth celebration.

“I think about a time when my ancestors weren’t free, and they couldn’t celebrate,” Sheri Moore said.

Though African Americans have celebrated Juneteenth for generations, Moore remembers a time not so long ago when much of America treated Juneteenth like any other day.

"I think back on all the racism and the prejudice where certain holidays were celebrated,” Moore said. “I feel like this is our celebration, our holiday."

While hundreds of people came out to celebrate the Juneteenth festivities, many told 5 On Your Side they view Juneteenth as a commemoration of what their ancestors went through so we could be here today.

“It’s a day to be able to learn history, and not just come out here and have balloons and celebrations, but also have the spiritual connection of what this really means,” said community organizer Erica Brooks. “Understand that freedom is not free.”

Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.

“I didn’t even know what it was until a few years ago,” Missy Johnson said. “I’m 38, and I didn’t even know the full history of it.”

Brooks is hoping it starts a conversation that can unite us all.

“It’s a nice happy moment, but we want you to learn and be educated,” she said. “Understand the meaning of it and utilize it, not just come out here for one day and play it over. Daily, understand the history of Black people.”

“It’s important for us to celebrate black people and black freedom,” said Moore.