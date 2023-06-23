Community offering resources to keep youth engaged and away from crime

City recreation centers and the St. Louis Urban League's Re-Route Program are both playing a part in intervention for at-risk youth.

ST. LOUIS — Friday, police released a photo of five teenage boys toting guns.

They’re wanted for questioning in last weekend’s deadly mass shooting in downtown St. Louis. Many may find the image shocking given their young ages, but for those who work with at-risk youth every day, it only reinforces the need for continued intervention.

"When you have music that reinforces crime and violence, then you look outside your front door and you go to school and your friends are all a part of that reality, we've got to be more sophisticated,” said James Clark with the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.

He is on a mission to engage with at-risk youth as early as 14 to help them be better.



"Call them twice a day, visit them at least once or twice a week, do an activity with them at least once a week,” he explained.



The program is called Re-Route. Ten young men are currently enrolled in the program that's in its second year of making a difference.



"None of them have re-offended,” Clark added.

Meantime, city recreation centers are playing a part too. As a result of last week's tragedy, Mayor Tishaura Jones has extended hours to keep kids off the street. 5 On Your Side visited the Wohl Recreation Center on Kingshighway on the first day of the extended hours.

“It's just fun,” 12-year-old Makel Smith says he comes every day.

He appreciates the real-life advice he says he gets from coaches here and the opportunity to be a role model to boys younger than him.

“What would you do if this wasn’t here?” 5 On Your Side asked Smith.

“It wouldn’t be nothing to do for real,” he replied.

"I think what the Mayor is trying to do with recreational centers is good, it will help some people get there but not all,” said St. Louis Alderman Rasheed Aldridge.

He wants to see more opportunities to hear from young people in the community to find out what they want and need to stay productive.

"We've got to be there for them right now before they break something that were not able to fix,” Clark said.