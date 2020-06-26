x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

St. Louis Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | KSDK.com

news

Cold Case: Investigators solve 1982 murder of 8-year-old Ohio girl

Kelly Prosser was reportedly abducted while walking home from Indianola Elementary School on September 20, 1982.
Credit: Ohio AG

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police announced Friday that investigators have solved an 8-year-old girl's murder from nearly 40 years ago.

Kelly Prosser was reportedly abducted while walking home from Indianola Elementary School on September 20, 1982. Her body was discovered in a cornfield in Madison County two days later. 

Credit: Columbus Division of Police
Harold Warren Jarrell

Police said DNA evidence linked Harold Warren Jarrell as the killer. Jarrell passed away in 1996 at the age of 67.

“All of these years of this case being open and numerous detectives working on it, it is satisfying to let the family know what happened to their little girl though it doesn’t bring her back. There are cases that stick with detectives forever and this is one of those for all of us,” said Det. Dana Croom with the CPD Cold Case Unit.

HAPPENING NOW: The Columbus Division of Police provide update after investigators solve 1982 murder of 8-year-old Kelly Prosser | https://bit.ly/38bMQsA

Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Friday, June 26, 2020