KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A group of residents in Kirkwood said they’re fed up with dangerous and deadly streets in their community, so they've set out a mission to change it.

Residents who live nearby said their sidewalks and streets are crumbling. That’s why they’re petitioning for safer streets in their area for all pedestrians and bicyclists.

Driving in Kirkwood used to be pleasant but Ralph Pfremmer, the CEO of Trailnet, said things have changed.

"There is an excess amount of people getting injured on the streets and as the density continues to grow in Kirkwood then so is the necessary need to improve the infrastructure," Pfremmer said.

That’s why neighbors who were concerned about the safety of fellow neighbors created a petition asking the city to adopt an ordinance for safer streets.

Mindy Bethke said the heart of Kirkwood’s downtown community is one of the most troubled areas.

"There is a lot of missing brick, so if someone's elderly or has a problem walking across the street or is sight impaired, this is definitely a tripping hazard and it could be very dangerous," Bethke said.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

She said she’s even more worried about the kids who walk in the area.

"My daughter's a middle schooler and just watching kids go to school every day is a concern just seeing how kids have to ride in cars rather than being able to walk safely or ride their bikes safely to school is a concern," Bethke said.

That’s why this group is trying to get others on board with their mission. Therefore, residents in the area can have a more walkable and bikeable community.

"Were trying to get 3,000 signatures and we have over 1,000 at this point," Bethke said.

That group was in downtown Kirkwood all weekend trying to gain the support for their community, and it was all an effort to make the streets safer for the people who live and work in the community.

"Use this complete ordinance as a way for you not to have to make a decision on whether safety is an option in the city, let’s make it where you have to create that safety for your residents," Pfremmer said.

The group said what they’re asking for does not require additional funding. They’re suggesting the city uses funds they already have to make the streets a top priority.

© 2018 KSDK