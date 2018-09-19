Krispy Kreme is going all in for National Coffee Day!

The North Carolina-based company is offering its fans a special coffee-glazed donut starting on Monday, September 24th.

The iconic doughnut and coffee shop will ‘brew doughnuts and glaze coffee’ all week long in honor of National Coffee Day.

In addition to enjoying both new products throughout the week, java lovers can grab a free Krispy Kreme coffee, any size, on National Coffee Day, Sept. 29 at participating locations, no purchase necessary. To sweeten the deal, Krispy Kreme Rewards members receive the extra perk of a free doughnut with their coffee on that day!

“Our coffee is going doughnuts, and our doughnuts are going coffee! It is a delicious, innovative approach to our iconic products,” said Alison Holder, Vice President of U.S. Marketing for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “Because this is such a unique taste experience, and one we think coffee fans especially are going to love, we’re offering the Coffee Glazed Doughnut all week long in celebration of National Coffee Day and introducing the Original Glazed™ Coffee as a permanent menu item.”

