It’s an exciting new chapter for a single mom of five who worked so hard to realize her dream of graduating law school.

After getting some great news this week, she’s ready for her first case – and inspiring America.

When a photo of Ieshia Champs went viral back in April, she already had a lot to celebrate.

"It has always been my dream as a young child to become an attorney,” she said.

She graduated from law school with her five kids by her side.

Champs is a single mom and a high school dropout. When she was pregnant with her fourth child, she lost her job, her house and the father of two of her children to cancer.

That’s when her pastor encouraged her to go back and get her degree.

She did that and much more. She enrolled in law school, her kids banding together to help her through.

Now she's a lawyer, and a role model.

