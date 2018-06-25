JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The chairman of a Missouri House panel investigating former Gov. Eric Greitens says the committee no longer has authority to act now Greitens has resigned.

Instead, Republican Chairman Jay Barnes in a Monday letter said he'll file a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission against Greitens' campaign and a nonprofit that promoted his agenda.

The House committee was investigating allegations of personal and political misconduct against Greitens. Barnes says they turned up enough evidence to recommend his impeachment, but Greitens resigned on his own June 1.

Attorney Catherine Hanaway in a Monday statement said the ethics commission, attorney general and federal authorities have known about allegations against Greitens for a long time. But she says they haven't filed any criminal charges against the campaign or nonprofit, A New Missouri.

