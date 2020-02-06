Lewis Reed sets up GoFundMe for small businesses damaged in riots

Reed is also inviting the public to come together in solidarity to repair and restore the St. Louis area after the night of destruction

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed has set up a GoFundMe page to help small businesses that were damaged during riots this week.

The funds will be used to support those businesses and their cleanup efforts, according to a press release.

Click here to donate.

Reed is also inviting the public to come together in solidarity to repair and restore the St. Louis area after the night of destruction.

He is inviting the public to help sweep up glass from shattered storefronts, pick up debris and “lend a helping hand to our city in need.”

“Nearly every area of our city was in the pathway of last night’s destruction. The people who caused this widespread damage were after anarchy and not justice. They were out there for themselves, hellbent on causing damage and destruction. We need to come together and show that we are one St. Louis,” said Reed.

Beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Reed and members of the community will be cleaning up areas around the city that were damaged by looters and rioters.

Those who want to participate in the cleanup efforts are asked to wear gloves and masks and bring brooms, if possible.

Reed will begin the cleanup at the Shopping Center at Grand Boulevard and Cass Avenue and the group will move to various areas throughout the city including downtown.

St. Louis businesses that experienced property damage should contact Reed’s office at 314-622-4114 for assistance.