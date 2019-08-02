ST CHARLES, Mo. — Lindenwood University President Dr. Michael Schonrock's lawyer confirmed his client had been fired by the University on Friday afternoon.

Schonrock was placed on administrative leave on Tuesday, February 5 before being terminated by the University on Friday.

Schonrock had filed a request for a temporary restraining order to keep the University from enforcing the leave.

Details about why Schonrock was fired are still unclear.

Lindenwood University released this statement on Friday night:

Effective February 8, 2019, Dr. Michael Shonrock is leaving his position as president of Lindenwood University. The Board of Trustees has appointed Art Johnson, former board member and vice chairman, to serve as the interim president. The Board of Trustees has also named current board member, David Cosby as vice chairman and formed a search committee to identify Lindenwood University’s next president. Mr. Johnson has already met with several members of the faculty and staff. He is excited about the tremendous passion, commitment and professionalism demonstrated in support of the University and the continued focus on enhancing the lives of our students by delivering a high quality education. Lindenwood University is a great place and the entire Board of Trustees thank you for your service to our students by creating real experiences leading to real life success.





J. Michael Conoyer, M.D.

Chairman

Lindenwood University Board of Trustees