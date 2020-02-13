LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department has activated of a Silver Alert for a missing 29-year-old woman.

Crystal Blanchard was last seen at 1912 Green Mountain Drive #369 on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 5 a.m. She was wearing a white dress, black jacket and brown boots.

Blanchard is also eight months pregnant.

She is 5 feet and 5 inches tall. She has straight, brown hair and green eyes.

If anyone has any information on her whereabouts, you should contact the Little Rock Police Department at (501) 371-4829.