PHOENIX - Sen. John McCain has left behind a lasting legacy of service to this country and to the state of Arizona, and Thursday will mark his second stop on his journey to his final resting place in Annapolis.

Political giants, local athletes, and the people who elected him to serve Arizona for over three decades in Congress will again honor the senator at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

READ: How to watch John McCain's funeral services on TV in Arizona

Vice President Joe Biden, sitting and former U.S. senators and other dignitaries from Arizona will be at the church to honor McCain.

Some of Arizona biggest athletes from the Arizona Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Coyotes, including legends like Larry Fitzgerald, Luis Gonzalez and Shane Doan, will also be there.

One thousand seats were open to the public, but tickets were snatched up shortly after they became available.

McCain’s motorcade is expected to depart the church, following the service, at about 11:15 a.m. for Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport where the senator will leave Arizona for the final time.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

10:46 a.m.

Larry Fitzgerald told the story of his visit to Vietnam, where McCain was held as a prisoner of war many years before.

The crowd laughed as Fitzgerald went through comparisons between him and McCain.

"He was the epitome of toughest, and I try to avoid contact," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said McCain would text him to "pick it up" on Sundays. The crowd laughed again.

"Yes, ours was an unlikely friendship, but it was one I will always cherish," Fitzgerald said.

Fitzgerald said McCain "loved the people of Arizona."

"We are all better for having known you," Fitzgerald said.

10:36 a.m.

McCain's friend Tommy Espinoza said John McCain was a person who loved with his energy, who loved everyone, who loved his country.

RELATED: Tommy Espinoza: 'When he was running for president, I introduced him as my compadre’

Laughter again filled the church as Espinoza told stories of knowing McCain and his interactions with the senator over the years.

"To me John really did reflect our country in its true form," he said.

Espinoza said John reflected love and "the love of a strong man, and that is nowadays hard to come by."

"What he knew is that we all make America great," he said.

Espinoza said McCain's legacy will go on for generations because "people will talk about Sen. John McCain as one of the greatest heroes in our lifetime."

Espinoza's touching remarks were followed by a performance by Jonah Littlesunday.

10:20 a.m.

McCain's daughter Bridget started the line of speakers with an emotional reading from the Bible.

The senators' lifelong friend and former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods had the crowd laughing with a story of the first few hours he spent with McCain and McCain's "ridiculously bad driving."

Woods said knowing and working with McCain was "the greatest honor of his life."

Woods said McCain loved Arizona and "Arizona loved McCain."

“We’re going to miss so many things about him here," Woods said.

McCain, Woods said, was our hero in Arizona and "America's hero."

"Sen. John McCain from Arizona. He served his country with honor fought the good fight, finished the race, he kept the faith. Now my friend we can finish the song. Sleep in heavenly peace. Sleep in heavenly peace."

10:06 a.m.

The Brophy Student Ensemble performs "Amazing Grace" following an opening prayer by the church's senior pastor.

10:03 a.m.

McCain's casket is placed near the stage.The memorial service for Sen. John McCain begins. Larry Fitzgerald is seen sitting next to Vice President Joe Biden on the stage.

9:58 a.m.

McCain's flag-draped casket is carried inside the North Phoenix Baptist Church. Arizona sports legends Luis Gonzalez and Shane Doan are among the pallbearers. The McCain family follows the casket inside the church.

9:48 a.m.

The motorcade arrives at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

The motorcade has arrived. John McCain’s family is filing into the church #12News pic.twitter.com/jiJjYIEC8D — Bianca Buono (@BiancaBuono) August 30, 2018

9:39 a.m.

Lights inside North Phoenix Baptist Church now dim as prelude on piano begins. McCain motorcade on Central Avenue getting closer to its arrival at the church. More and more people have lined the route as McCain's casket moves closer to the service.

Lights inside N. Phoenix Baptist Church now dim as prelude 🎶 on piano begins #12News #McCainMemorial — Antonia Mejia (@AMejia12News) August 30, 2018

9:34 a.m.

Ane Kopilas, 81, was born in Croatia. Thursday morning, she sat outside the North Phoenix Baptist Church awaiting the arrival of McCain's procession.

This is Ana KOpilas, 81, who was born Croatia. She’s outside the church taking in the scene as we wait for the motorcade to arrive. pic.twitter.com/ZbjjNBKAvF — Jeremy Jojola (@jeremyjojola) August 30, 2018

9:28 a.m.

The McCain motorcade is off the I-17 and driving on Camelback Road.

In Washington, white flowers sit on a mantel in McCain's Senate office.

A small memorial to Sen. McCain was set up earlier this morning outside the Senate Russell Office Building.

Small memorial to ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ outside Senate Russell Office Building, where he had offices #12News pic.twitter.com/uXPij7yask — BrahmResnik (@brahmresnik) August 30, 2018

9:24 a.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake and his family have arrived at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Sen. Jeff Flake and his family have arrived here at McCain’s service pic.twitter.com/cMoBTUshzE — 12 News (@12News) August 30, 2018

9:21 a.m.

Dawn Wilson says because of McCain she’s able to go to the doctor. “They don’t make men like him anymore.”

Dawn Wilson. (Photo: Jeremy Jojola / 12 News)

9:17 a.m.

Vietnam veteran Carlos Gutierrez started to weep when I asked him to share his thoughts about McCain as he stands near the church. “I never got to thank him. It’s all I can do.”

Vietnam veteran Carlos Gutierrez. (Photo: Jeremy Jojola / 12 News)

9:14 a.m.

Speaking at the church with Team 12's Mark Curtis, Gov. Doug Ducey said McCain "will forever be identified with our state like the Grand Canyon."

9:11 a.m.

The procession leaves the Arizona State Capitol on its way to the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

The route:

- Northbound on 17th Avenue to westbound on Adams Street

- Westbound on Adams Street to northbound on I-17

- Northbound on I-17 to eastbound on Camelback Road

- Eastbound on Camelback Road to northbound on Central Avenue

- Northbound on Central Avenue to the second church driveway

9:07 a.m.

The motorcade and McCain family arrive at the Arizona State Capitol. McCain's flag-draped casket is carried out of the Capitol and placed in a hearse.

WATCH: McCain family at State Capitol for procession to North Phoenix Baptist Church

9 a.m.

McCain's body is expected to leave the Arizona State Capitol around 9:15 a.m. where he has lain in state overnight.

The procession carrying John McCain's body will take about 30 minutes from the Capitol to the North Phoenix Baptist Church, according to DPS. The public is welcome to line up along the route to pay their respects as the motorcade drives along I-17 North, Camelback Road and Central Avenue.

The route:

- Northbound on 17th Avenue to westbound on Adams Street

- Westbound on Adams Street to northbound on I-17

- Northbound on I-17 to eastbound on Camelback Road

- Eastbound on Camelback Road to northbound on Central Avenue

- Northbound on Central Avenue to the second church driveway

8:55 a.m.

About 2,000 flags line the street leading up to the North Phoenix Baptist Church for today’s service.

Flags line the street leading up to the North Phoenix Baptist Church. (Photo: Jeremy Jojola / 12 news)

8:51 a.m.

Honor Guard group gathers around a portrait of McCain at the church. The group says they've been working since Saturday night when McCain's body was brought to Phoenix.

This Honor Guard group was also at the State Capitol yesterday. They say they’ve been working round the clock since Saturday night when McCain’s body was brought to PHX, where they stood guard. pic.twitter.com/Qh2kl1QdwF — 12 News (@12News) August 30, 2018

8:43 a.m.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer arrives at the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer arrives at Phoenix church for John McCain's memorial service. Aug. 30, 2018. (Photo: Michael Nowels / 12 News)

Members of the public who received tickets for McCain’s service as well as plenty of invited guests were seen gathered outside the North Phoenix Baptist Church.

Some of the 1000 members of the public who received tickets for McCain’s service are here outside the church, as are plenty of invited guests. pic.twitter.com/ifnzQNiNYP — 12 News (@12News) August 30, 2018

Thousands paid their respects to Sen. McCain

As many as 15,000 people gathered and braved the heat Wednesday at the Arizona State Captiol to pay their respects and say goodbye to the man known as the "Maverick."

Mourners were already lined up as a special ceremony took place inside the capitol featuring heartfelt remarks from Gov. Doug Ducey, Sen. Jeff Flake and former Sen. Jon Kyl.

Sen. Kyl said "we can be proud he was our senator," while Gov. Ducey said "imagining Arizona without John McCain is like picturing Arizona without the Grand Canyon."

Sen. Flake, with his head bowed in prayer, said "we are especially grateful that John made Arizona his home."

READ: 'We are grateful for his life': Thousands gather to honor Sen. McCain at Arizona Capitol

PHOTOS: Sen. John McCain's lie in state ceremony at Arizona State Capitol

Several of McCain's children greeted those waiting in line to pay their respects late into the night.

WATCH: McCain's kids thank mourners at the Arizona State Capitol

© 2018 KPNX