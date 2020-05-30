Live updates: NASA, SpaceX to make history with launch of astronauts on Crew Dragon

The Crew Dragon capsule launch will be the first crewed mission from U.S. soil since the end of the Space Shuttle era in 2011.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla — Saturday at 3:22 p.m. EST

That is when two American astronauts will hopefully blast into space aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket.

Wednesday's launch was scrubbed because of the weather.

It's been nine years since American astronauts have launched from U.S. soil. And, it's never happened aboard a private rocket and spacecraft. That will change when astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken launch to the International Space Station in the Crew Dragon capsule on top of a Falcon 9 rocket.

Here are the latest updates from NASA, SpaceX and the astronauts:

1:15 p.m. EST

The hatch of Crew Dragon is closed with astronauts Behnken and Hurley strapped in inside. The SpaceX team is now doing leak checks of the hatch ahead of liftoff.

1:07 p.m. EST

The next big moment on the launch timeline is the hatch closure of Crew Dragon with both astronauts inside. After that, the SpaceX Launch Director deems it go for propellant load.

12:53 p.m. EST

The seats in Crew Dragon are now in the launch position, tilted back so that astronauts Behnken and Hurley can see and work with the SpaceX touch screens and controls.

12:35 p.m. EST

The astronauts are boarding the Crew Dragon spacecraft. They are accompanied by a SpaceX crew that will help them get safely situated inside the capsule ahead of launch.

The final stop before getting in Crew Dragon is "the white room," which at the very end of the crew access arm. The process of boarding the spacecraft is called ingress.

12:30 p.m. EST

Behnken and Hurley are now at the launch pad and have climbed up to the crew access arm at the top of the Falcon 9 rocket. They're making their phone calls back down to their families for a last goodbye before they head into the Crew Dragon spacecraft.

12:15 p.m. EST

Here's what the astronauts are listening to on their ride over to the launch pad, which holds the Falcon 9 rocket topped with the Crew Dragon capsule:

"Back in Black," ACDC

"Girl From Ipanema" from the Blues Brothers film

"The Star-Spangled Banner"

NASA said it's about a 9-mile drive to Launch Pad 39A and takes about 20 minutes.

12:00 p.m. EST

Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley just walked out of the historic doors at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout Building at Kennedy Space Center.

They're all suited up and now headed to Launch Pad 39A in two twin Tesla Model X cars adorned with NASA's "meatball" and "worm" logos.

11:00 a.m. EST

NASA begins live coverage of the historic SpaceX Crew Dragon launch.