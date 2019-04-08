MANCHESTER, Mo. — Boy scouts that had its trailer stolen with all its camping gear inside is getting some help from the community.

This week, Five On Your Side reported on the Fenton-based Troop 708 that lost about $10,000 worth of supplies.

In the days since, they have received multiple offers for a trailer to take. They started a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $2,500.

On Saturday, Academy Sports and Outdoors surprised Troop 708 with $1,000 to buy camping gear.

At first, some troop leaders said they were nervous what the future held because they didn't have the money to replace everything they lost. They said they have appreciated all the support they have received, and it will allow Troop 708 to continue existing.